ESQUIPULAS, Guatemala (AP) — The Latest on a caravan of Central American migrants hoping to reach the United States (all times local):

7:55 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to cut aid to Honduras if it doesn't stop a migrant caravan heading for the U.S.

Trump did not follow through on a similar threat to the Central American nation in April over an earlier caravan, which eventually petered out.

Honduras' ability to stop the new caravan may be limited because it has already moved into Guatemala, where the hundreds of people fleeing poverty and violence in their homeland spent Monday night after authorities failed to halt their advance.

Mexican authorities have warned that only those migrants meeting requirements will be allowed to cross their border with Guatemala.

Trump says "The United States has strongly informed the President of Honduras that if the large Caravan of people heading to the U.S. is not stopped and brought back to Honduras, no more money or aid will be given to Honduras, effective immediately!"