NEW YORK (AP) — NBA rosters have players from a record-tying 42 countries and territories to open this season.

This is the fifth consecutive season in which all 30 teams have at least one international player on the opening-night roster.

Canada is represented by 11 of the 108 opening-night international players while Australia and France have nine.

The Dallas Mavericks have the most international players — seven. Utah and the Los Angeles Clippers have six each. Five teams — Boston, New York, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia and San Antonio — have five.

In addition to the 108 international players, another six are opening this season on two-way contracts between the NBA and G League.