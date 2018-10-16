WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--EUROPEAN ROUNDUP

Following a dismal World Cup showing and now winless after two matches in the Nations League, coach Joachim Loew's struggling Germany desperately needs a convincing performance at World Cup winner France. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC-FRANCE-GERMANY — By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPAIN-REALITY CHECK

MADRID — It took less than a half to bring Spain back to reality. Three goals before the break in a stunning loss to England were enough to turn all the hype about Luis Enrique's Spain into concern. The defensive collapse against the young and speedy English forwards left fans in awe, and prompted the first wave of criticism against Luis Enrique. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 550 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN-AUSTRALIA

Pakistan recovered from 57-5 to post 282 and take two cheap Australia wickets on a compelling first day of the second cricket test. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

SOC--AFRICAN CUP QUALIFYING

A week of African Cup of Nations qualifiers comes to a close with 21 games on Tuesday, when some teams can seal their places at next year's continental championship. The qualifiers have come at a cost for a couple of big-name players, though, with Egypt without Mohamed Salah, who has left the squad with a leg injury, and Senegal without Sadio Mane, who has broken a bone in his left hand. By Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2300 GMT.

BKN--NBA SEASON-THINGS TO KNOW

Opening night last year delivered a good forecast of how the NBA season would turn out. The four teams who played ended up the last four standing in the 2017-18 season. That could be the case again. Golden State and Boston are both in action on Tuesday in the opening doubleheader, and might be playing each other when the season ends. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 850 words, photos.

FBN--49ERS-PACKERS

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — Mason Crosby kicks a 27-yard field goal as time expires to cap an 81-yard drive set up by Kevin King's interception, and the Green Bay Packers beat the San Francisco 49ers 33-30. By Genaro Armas. SENT: 620 words, photos.

BBO--VENEZUELA-BASEBALL BLUES

Broken stadium lights. Vandalized bathrooms. Unknown ticket prices due to hyperinflation. That's the depressing outlook awaiting baseball fans during the opening weekend of play in Venezuela's professional league, which is struggling to stay clear of an economic meltdown that has even dampened enthusiasm for the nation's pastime. By Joshua Goodman. SENT: 900 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— SOC--MAN UNITED-MOURINHO CHARGED — FA charges Man United manager Jose Mourinho over TV outburst. SENT: 90 words, photos.

— RGU--WALES SQUAD — Wales pick two uncapped wingers for November rugby tests. SENT: 300 words.

— BBN--NLCS — Chacin, Brewers' bullpen blank Dodgers 4-0 for 2-1 NLCS lead. By Beth Harris. SENT: 1200 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Maple Leafs beat Kings 4-1 for 5th straight win. SENT: 460 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.