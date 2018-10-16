Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Scoreboard on Tuesday at stumps on the first day of the second test between Pakistan and Australia at Sheikh Zayed Stadium:

Pakistan 1st Innings

Fakhar Zaman lbw b Labuschagne 94

Mohammad Hafeez c Labuschagne b Starc 4

Azhar Ali c and b Lyon 15

Haris Sohail c Head b Lyon 0

Asad Shafiq c Labuschagne b Lyon 0

Babar Azam b Lyon 0

Sarfraz Ahmed c Siddle b Labuschagne 94

Bilal Asif c Paine b Labuschagne 12

Yasir Shah b Marsh 28

Mohammad Abbas b Starc 10

Mir Hamza not out 4

Extras: (11b, 6lb, 4nb) 21

TOTAL: (all out) 282

Overs: 81.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-57, 3-57, 4-57, 5-57, 6-204, 7-226, 8-247, 9-264, 10-282.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 12-3-37-2 (2nb), Peter Siddle 10-3-39-0 (1nb), Mitchell Marsh 7-2-21-1 (1nb), Nathan Lyon 27-5-78-4, Jon Holland 13-3-45-0, Marnus Labuschagne 12-2-45-3.

Australia 1st Innings

Usman Khawaja c Ahmed b Abbas 3

Aaron Finch not out 13

Peter Siddle lbw b Abbas 4

Extras: 0

TOTAL: (for 2 wickets) 20

Overs: 7.

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-20.

To bat: Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jon Holland.

Bowling: Mohammad Abbas 4-0-9-2, Mir Hamza 1-0-4-0, Yasir Shah 2-1-7-0.

Toss: Pakistan.

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi, India, and Richard Illingworth, England.

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough, England. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.