Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, October 16, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rather cloudy;85;76;Nice with some sun;86;77;SW;8;78%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Lots of sun, nice;91;81;Sunny and pleasant;95;83;NNW;6;53%;1%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Turning cloudy;88;64;Some sun, pleasant;83;64;ENE;8;42%;14%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;71;58;A shower or t-storm;67;62;W;7;81%;92%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun, warm;74;54;Mostly cloudy;67;52;N;6;84%;42%;2

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;53;44;A morning shower;52;40;ESE;6;77%;57%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing and cooler;59;39;Sunny, but cool;62;41;ESE;7;38%;4%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;34;20;Increasing clouds;35;30;SSW;13;73%;76%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;86;72;Partly sunny;89;75;ENE;10;75%;77%;11

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun, nice;73;58;Partly sunny, nice;75;59;NNW;9;61%;22%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Low clouds;60;52;Cloudy and breezy;60;54;SW;17;61%;8%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot with high clouds;99;73;Partly sunny, warm;97;71;ENE;8;27%;3%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy thunderstorm;89;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;73;SSW;5;80%;85%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;68;A p.m. t-storm;80;67;SW;5;78%;87%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or two;92;80;A t-storm in spots;93;79;SSW;6;68%;64%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;71;59;A t-storm in spots;72;63;NE;13;75%;73%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;63;45;Plenty of sun;63;41;NNE;4;35%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and warm;76;49;Partly sunny, warm;76;50;ESE;6;43%;1%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, mild;70;47;Mostly sunny, mild;69;46;E;4;63%;12%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;65;47;Mostly cloudy;68;48;SW;6;67%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm or two;84;65;A t-storm in spots;80;64;NE;7;86%;72%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning sunny, nice;68;47;Mostly sunny;69;50;E;7;60%;66%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;77;53;Sun and clouds, mild;70;52;NNE;4;73%;34%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and pleasant;74;47;Partly sunny;73;49;ENE;7;61%;19%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine;73;47;Sunny and pleasant;72;47;E;4;46%;2%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;79;64;Clouds and sun;80;64;E;7;71%;3%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;89;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;65;SW;5;45%;59%;4

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy;68;51;Plenty of sunshine;69;50;NNE;6;51%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;86;67;Sunshine, pleasant;86;66;NNE;7;46%;2%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of sun;67;54;Mostly sunny, nice;71;53;SSE;12;58%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;68;A shower or t-storm;82;69;ENE;3;75%;81%;9

Chennai, India;Occasional a.m. rain;90;79;A shower or t-storm;90;78;S;6;75%;83%;8

Chicago, United States;Breezy with sunshine;56;39;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;36;NW;14;54%;3%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;SW;5;74%;56%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun, mild;63;50;Mostly cloudy;62;52;S;4;93%;35%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;87;79;Mostly sunny;87;80;NNW;12;78%;8%;9

Dallas, United States;Cold with heavy rain;48;46;Occasional rain;54;51;NE;8;77%;68%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;92;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;73;E;10;84%;78%;10

Delhi, India;Clouds and sunshine;91;70;Hazy sun;93;69;ESE;5;45%;1%;5

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;55;32;Mostly sunny;55;34;S;7;59%;9%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Nice with some sun;90;70;Hazy sunshine;91;70;E;4;57%;3%;7

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;99;73;A shower in the p.m.;90;71;N;5;61%;66%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;59;45;Partly sunny;54;36;NW;7;81%;25%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;49;34;A morning shower;51;29;NNE;6;45%;51%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;73;63;Sunny and pleasant;74;59;W;6;73%;65%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;77;68;A morning shower;75;70;N;8;81%;77%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partial sunshine;84;61;Mostly sunny, nice;84;63;ENE;7;44%;3%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;E;10;67%;64%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, mild;58;48;Low clouds;56;51;SW;9;91%;51%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;77;A thunderstorm;92;76;SE;4;76%;77%;10

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;71;Showers around;80;72;E;7;75%;91%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;85;72;Partly sunny;86;73;NE;13;63%;14%;7

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;70;A p.m. t-storm;85;69;SW;6;72%;80%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;81;59;Hazy sun;82;59;NNW;8;60%;3%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;72;62;A t-storm in spots;67;61;NE;8;86%;58%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;76;Afternoon showers;94;76;NNW;6;60%;79%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;97;83;Mostly sunny;95;83;N;8;57%;29%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;81;54;Sunshine, pleasant;80;53;SSW;9;42%;5%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny intervals;67;38;Sunshine;70;38;NW;5;21%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;100;76;Hazy sun and warm;97;75;WNW;6;45%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;75;57;Some sun, pleasant;78;56;SW;6;66%;28%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;104;78;Sunny and very warm;103;77;NNW;9;17%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;74;47;Sunlit and warm;71;47;ESE;4;75%;1%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A t-storm in spots;89;77;NNE;8;66%;65%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mainly cloudy;88;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;72;W;7;67%;87%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;93;70;Hazy sun;93;72;SW;5;61%;2%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers, some heavy;87;74;Cloudy, p.m. showers;89;74;NNW;5;80%;98%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;58;37;A t-storm in spots;59;39;NW;7;51%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;86;77;A thunderstorm;86;77;SW;9;79%;74%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;67;61;Clouds and sun;68;60;S;10;75%;5%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning sunny, nice;73;57;Inc. clouds;72;56;NNW;8;73%;72%;4

London, United Kingdom;Pleasant and warmer;70;50;Mostly cloudy;60;50;NNE;4;81%;14%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;85;59;Plenty of sun;83;60;NNW;4;26%;0%;5

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;84;74;Nice with some sun;83;73;WNW;7;70%;66%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and nice;70;49;Mostly sunny;72;53;SSE;4;57%;63%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;87;81;Partly sunny;88;79;WSW;6;64%;44%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Hot with clearing;99;80;Mostly cloudy, warm;96;78;N;5;56%;66%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;ESE;5;72%;63%;9

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;73;58;A shower or t-storm;71;56;NW;10;65%;82%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;73;55;Spotty showers;66;55;NNE;7;71%;84%;9

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;89;81;Mostly sunny, humid;89;80;ENE;11;69%;34%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and mild;64;39;Sunny and warm;65;42;SSE;5;78%;0%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;86;77;Sunshine, pleasant;85;77;ESE;10;71%;39%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;79;64;Nice with some sun;79;62;ESE;7;65%;55%;7

Montreal, Canada;More clouds than sun;48;41;Rain and snow shower;46;26;WNW;20;64%;77%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;62;43;Sunny and mild;60;41;SW;6;75%;2%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;95;81;A p.m. t-storm;92;81;SSE;8;62%;66%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;81;59;A stray t-shower;81;59;NNE;8;57%;74%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;46;Increasingly windy;60;42;WNW;12;45%;14%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;82;62;A t-storm in spots;82;62;NW;6;59%;45%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and snow shower;39;31;Becoming cloudy;43;30;SW;11;67%;8%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;73;59;Mostly cloudy;71;54;N;7;58%;27%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;53;46;Mostly cloudy;57;39;SSW;5;90%;26%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Variable cloudiness;48;38;Rain and snow shower;46;26;WNW;19;67%;58%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;84;79;An afternoon shower;84;79;ESE;13;77%;66%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;73;Showers and t-storms;85;73;SW;5;83%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;93;76;A t-storm around;92;77;ENE;8;69%;54%;9

Paris, France;Partly sunny, warm;77;53;A shower in the p.m.;73;54;NNE;4;61%;57%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warmer;82;60;Sunny and very warm;82;57;NW;13;49%;72%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;90;76;A t-storm or two;92;76;WSW;5;72%;78%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;SE;12;75%;57%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;73;A t-storm in spots;93;74;ESE;5;54%;64%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, mild;68;46;Mostly sunny;67;43;S;3;66%;28%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;67;38;A shower;61;42;NE;5;67%;58%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;69;54;Occasional rain;71;54;SE;9;54%;81%;12

Rabat, Morocco;A shower;74;59;A morning shower;73;59;WSW;6;75%;86%;4

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;84;77;A shower in the a.m.;84;76;E;8;70%;66%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;46;38;Showers around;42;38;SE;17;77%;83%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, mild;63;44;Mostly sunny, mild;62;45;SSW;4;74%;2%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;78;72;A shower or t-storm;84;72;E;8;68%;67%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;93;67;Nice with sunshine;93;68;SE;6;20%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;A p.m. t-storm;74;60;Showers around;76;59;NE;5;79%;76%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;59;49;Decreasing clouds;58;46;SSW;5;84%;15%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;69;52;Mostly sunny;68;52;WSW;6;53%;0%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;73;64;Showers and t-storms;74;64;NE;4;86%;87%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;86;78;Spotty showers;86;77;ESE;15;77%;85%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;73;65;Showers and t-storms;70;64;ENE;6;100%;99%;4

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;72;52;A morning shower;69;54;ENE;5;55%;55%;7

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy and cooler;62;45;Sun and some clouds;68;43;SW;5;56%;44%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;83;74;A t-storm in spots;84;74;N;9;82%;68%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Turning sunny;71;50;An afternoon shower;68;51;NNW;5;77%;86%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;70;48;Sunny and nice;70;49;E;4;56%;5%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;68;42;Mostly sunny;63;44;N;3;62%;26%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;66;59;Nice with some sun;72;61;ENE;8;57%;29%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Inc. clouds;89;78;A t-storm or two;88;78;W;5;72%;75%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;73;42;Partly sunny;71;44;SE;4;51%;30%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;86;77;Showers;85;77;E;15;83%;97%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler;54;50;Decreasing clouds;62;53;SW;6;85%;52%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;73;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;74;66;NNE;16;79%;75%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Inc. clouds;79;70;Periods of rain;74;69;ENE;7;81%;91%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, mild;63;45;Mostly sunny, mild;60;47;SW;8;88%;16%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;45;30;Sunny and cold;48;33;NE;4;59%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;66;53;Mostly cloudy;64;48;ENE;6;65%;8%;1

Tehran, Iran;Not as warm;72;57;A morning shower;67;54;S;6;43%;55%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;82;70;A t-storm around;81;68;N;7;59%;56%;5

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;84;54;Plenty of sun;84;55;E;4;48%;2%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy;66;61;A shower in the p.m.;70;58;NNE;9;63%;65%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;51;43;A shower;48;32;WNW;23;62%;58%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Some sun;87;72;Partly sunny, nice;88;72;ESE;14;55%;8%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;80;67;A shower or t-storm;77;67;E;9;82%;90%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;59;24;Partly sunny, mild;54;21;SE;6;43%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;67;50;Partly sunny;68;49;NE;3;51%;0%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and mild;70;47;Mostly sunny;67;49;SE;5;73%;66%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;88;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;ENE;4;73%;73%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, mild;63;40;Sunny and mild;64;40;S;5;77%;0%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, mild;68;42;Sunny and mild;69;45;SE;4;60%;3%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning sunny;59;50;Partly sunny;63;51;N;10;61%;42%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower in the p.m.;95;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;74;WSW;5;75%;57%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;73;46;Sunny and pleasant;70;42;NE;3;46%;4%;4

