Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, October 16, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rather cloudy;29;25;Nice with some sun;30;25;SW;12;78%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Lots of sun, nice;33;27;Sunny and pleasant;35;28;NNW;10;53%;1%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Turning cloudy;31;18;Some sun, pleasant;29;18;ENE;12;42%;14%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;22;14;A shower or t-storm;19;17;W;12;81%;92%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun, warm;23;12;Mostly cloudy;19;11;N;9;84%;42%;2

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;12;7;A morning shower;11;5;ESE;9;77%;57%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing and cooler;15;4;Sunny, but cool;17;5;ESE;11;38%;4%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;1;-7;Increasing clouds;1;-1;SSW;20;73%;76%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny;32;24;ENE;16;75%;77%;11

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun, nice;23;14;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;NNW;15;61%;22%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Low clouds;16;11;Cloudy and breezy;16;12;SW;27;61%;8%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot with high clouds;37;23;Partly sunny, warm;36;22;ENE;13;27%;3%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy thunderstorm;32;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;SSW;8;80%;85%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;20;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;SW;8;78%;87%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or two;33;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SSW;9;68%;64%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;22;15;A t-storm in spots;22;17;NE;21;75%;73%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;17;7;Plenty of sun;17;5;NNE;7;35%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and warm;24;9;Partly sunny, warm;24;10;ESE;10;43%;1%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, mild;21;8;Mostly sunny, mild;21;8;E;6;63%;12%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;18;8;Mostly cloudy;20;9;SW;9;67%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm or two;29;18;A t-storm in spots;26;18;NE;12;86%;72%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning sunny, nice;20;8;Mostly sunny;20;10;E;11;60%;66%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;25;12;Sun and clouds, mild;21;11;NNE;6;73%;34%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;Partly sunny;23;10;ENE;11;61%;19%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;E;7;46%;2%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;26;18;Clouds and sun;27;18;E;11;71%;3%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;32;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;18;SW;8;45%;59%;4

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy;20;10;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;NNE;10;51%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;Sunshine, pleasant;30;19;NNE;12;46%;2%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of sun;19;12;Mostly sunny, nice;21;12;SSE;19;58%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A shower or t-storm;28;21;ENE;5;75%;81%;9

Chennai, India;Occasional a.m. rain;32;26;A shower or t-storm;32;25;S;9;75%;83%;8

Chicago, United States;Breezy with sunshine;14;4;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;2;NW;22;54%;3%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SW;8;74%;56%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun, mild;17;10;Mostly cloudy;17;11;S;7;93%;35%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;30;26;Mostly sunny;30;26;NNW;19;78%;8%;9

Dallas, United States;Cold with heavy rain;9;8;Occasional rain;12;10;NE;13;77%;68%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with some sun;33;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;E;15;84%;78%;10

Delhi, India;Clouds and sunshine;33;21;Hazy sun;34;21;ESE;7;45%;1%;5

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;13;0;Mostly sunny;13;1;S;11;59%;9%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Nice with some sun;32;21;Hazy sunshine;33;21;E;7;57%;3%;7

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;37;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;N;9;61%;66%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;15;7;Partly sunny;12;2;NW;11;81%;25%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;9;1;A morning shower;11;-2;NNE;10;45%;51%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;23;17;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;W;10;73%;65%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;20;A morning shower;24;21;N;12;81%;77%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partial sunshine;29;16;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;ENE;11;44%;3%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;17;67%;64%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, mild;14;9;Low clouds;13;10;SW;15;91%;51%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;25;A thunderstorm;33;25;SE;7;76%;77%;10

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;22;Showers around;26;22;E;11;75%;91%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny;30;23;NE;20;63%;14%;7

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;21;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;SW;9;72%;80%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;27;15;Hazy sun;28;15;NNW;13;60%;3%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;22;16;A t-storm in spots;19;16;NE;13;86%;58%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;25;Afternoon showers;34;24;NNW;10;60%;79%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;28;Mostly sunny;35;28;N;12;57%;29%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;27;12;Sunshine, pleasant;27;12;SSW;14;42%;5%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny intervals;19;4;Sunshine;21;3;NW;8;21%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;38;24;Hazy sun and warm;36;24;WNW;10;45%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;24;14;Some sun, pleasant;25;13;SW;10;66%;28%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;40;25;Sunny and very warm;39;25;NNW;15;17%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;23;8;Sunlit and warm;22;8;ESE;7;75%;1%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NNE;13;66%;65%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mainly cloudy;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;22;W;11;67%;87%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;34;21;Hazy sun;34;22;SW;7;61%;2%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers, some heavy;30;23;Cloudy, p.m. showers;32;24;NNW;9;80%;98%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;3;A t-storm in spots;15;4;NW;11;51%;64%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;30;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;SW;14;79%;74%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;20;16;Clouds and sun;20;16;S;15;75%;5%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning sunny, nice;23;14;Inc. clouds;22;14;NNW;13;73%;72%;4

London, United Kingdom;Pleasant and warmer;21;10;Mostly cloudy;16;10;NNE;6;81%;14%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;29;15;Plenty of sun;28;15;NNW;7;26%;0%;5

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;29;23;Nice with some sun;28;23;WNW;12;70%;66%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine and nice;21;9;Mostly sunny;22;12;SSE;6;57%;63%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;Partly sunny;31;26;WSW;10;64%;44%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Hot with clearing;37;26;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;26;N;8;56%;66%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;ESE;7;72%;63%;9

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;23;15;A shower or t-storm;22;13;NW;16;65%;82%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;23;13;Spotty showers;19;13;NNE;12;71%;84%;9

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;32;27;Mostly sunny, humid;31;27;ENE;18;69%;34%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and mild;18;4;Sunny and warm;18;6;SSE;8;78%;0%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;25;Sunshine, pleasant;30;25;ESE;16;71%;39%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;Nice with some sun;26;17;ESE;11;65%;55%;7

Montreal, Canada;More clouds than sun;9;5;Rain and snow shower;8;-3;WNW;31;64%;77%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;17;6;Sunny and mild;16;5;SW;9;75%;2%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;35;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;SSE;13;62%;66%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;A stray t-shower;27;15;NNE;13;57%;74%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;14;8;Increasingly windy;16;6;WNW;19;45%;14%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;A t-storm in spots;28;17;NW;9;59%;45%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and snow shower;4;-1;Becoming cloudy;6;-1;SW;18;67%;8%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;23;15;Mostly cloudy;22;12;N;11;58%;27%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;11;8;Mostly cloudy;14;4;SSW;8;90%;26%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Variable cloudiness;9;3;Rain and snow shower;8;-4;WNW;31;67%;58%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;29;26;An afternoon shower;29;26;ESE;21;77%;66%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;23;Showers and t-storms;30;23;SW;9;83%;83%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;34;25;A t-storm around;33;25;ENE;13;69%;54%;9

Paris, France;Partly sunny, warm;25;12;A shower in the p.m.;23;12;NNE;7;61%;57%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warmer;28;15;Sunny and very warm;28;14;NW;21;49%;72%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;32;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;WSW;8;72%;78%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SE;19;75%;57%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;ESE;7;54%;64%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, mild;20;8;Mostly sunny;19;6;S;5;66%;28%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;19;3;A shower;16;5;NE;9;67%;58%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;21;12;Occasional rain;21;12;SE;14;54%;81%;12

Rabat, Morocco;A shower;23;15;A morning shower;23;15;WSW;10;75%;86%;4

Recife, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;29;25;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;E;14;70%;66%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;8;3;Showers around;5;3;SE;27;77%;83%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, mild;17;7;Mostly sunny, mild;17;7;SSW;7;74%;2%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;26;22;A shower or t-storm;29;22;E;12;68%;67%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;34;20;Nice with sunshine;34;20;SE;10;20%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;A p.m. t-storm;24;15;Showers around;24;15;NE;8;79%;76%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;15;10;Decreasing clouds;15;8;SSW;7;84%;15%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;21;11;Mostly sunny;20;11;WSW;10;53%;0%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;23;18;Showers and t-storms;23;18;NE;7;86%;87%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;30;25;Spotty showers;30;25;ESE;25;77%;85%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;23;18;Showers and t-storms;21;18;ENE;9;100%;99%;4

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;22;11;A morning shower;21;12;ENE;8;55%;55%;7

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy and cooler;16;7;Sun and some clouds;20;6;SW;7;56%;44%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;N;15;82%;68%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Turning sunny;21;10;An afternoon shower;20;10;NNW;8;77%;86%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;21;9;Sunny and nice;21;10;E;6;56%;5%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;20;6;Mostly sunny;17;7;N;5;62%;26%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;19;15;Nice with some sun;22;16;ENE;13;57%;29%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Inc. clouds;31;25;A t-storm or two;31;26;W;8;72%;75%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;23;5;Partly sunny;22;7;SE;7;51%;30%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;30;25;Showers;30;25;E;23;83%;97%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler;12;10;Decreasing clouds;17;11;SW;10;85%;52%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;23;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;19;NNE;26;79%;75%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Inc. clouds;26;21;Periods of rain;23;20;ENE;11;81%;91%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, mild;17;7;Mostly sunny, mild;16;8;SW;14;88%;16%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;7;-1;Sunny and cold;9;0;NE;7;59%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;19;12;Mostly cloudy;18;9;ENE;9;65%;8%;1

Tehran, Iran;Not as warm;22;14;A morning shower;20;12;S;10;43%;55%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;28;21;A t-storm around;27;20;N;11;59%;56%;5

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;29;12;Plenty of sun;29;13;E;6;48%;2%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy;19;16;A shower in the p.m.;21;14;NNE;14;63%;65%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;11;6;A shower;9;0;WNW;38;62%;58%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Some sun;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;ESE;23;55%;8%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A shower or t-storm;25;19;E;15;82%;90%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, mild;15;-4;Partly sunny, mild;12;-6;SE;9;43%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;20;10;Partly sunny;20;9;NE;4;51%;0%;3

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and mild;21;9;Mostly sunny;19;10;SE;9;73%;66%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;ENE;6;73%;73%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, mild;17;5;Sunny and mild;18;5;S;8;77%;0%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, mild;20;6;Sunny and mild;20;7;SE;6;60%;3%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning sunny;15;10;Partly sunny;17;11;N;15;61%;42%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower in the p.m.;35;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;WSW;9;75%;57%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;21;5;NE;5;46%;4%;4

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather