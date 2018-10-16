BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Red Star Belgrade coach Vladan Milojevic says his players are not bothered by match-fixing allegations surrounding the Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

French authorities are investigating allegations from the Oct. 3 game in Paris where PSG won 6-1.

Milojevic says on Tuesday he does not want to comment on the investigation, adding the team is "not touched by it."

He says the "players are acting normally," and working hard at trainings.

L'Equipe newspaper reported a Red Star official was suspected of betting 5 million euros ($5.8 million) on Red Star losing by five goals.

Red Star released a statement vehemently denying the allegation, saying no club official was involved in the alleged "shameful acts."

___

