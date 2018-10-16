A Kashmiri woman carries a child and walks towards a hospital, outside a poling station during the fourth phase of local elections in Srinagar, Indian
Indian security officers guard a polling station during the fourth phase of local elections in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Oct. 16,
Indian security officers stand guard outside a polling station during the fourth phase of local elections in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tues
Kashmiri polling officers sit inside a polling station during the fourth phase of local elections in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Oct
Indian security officers guard a polling station during the fourth phase of local elections in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Oct. 16,
Indian security officers remove a rock planted as road block by Kashmiri protesters outside a poling station during the fourth phase of local election
Kashmiri protesters throw stones at Indian security officers outside a polling station during the fourth phase of local elections in Srinagar, Indian
Kashmiri protesters throw stones on Indian security officers outside a polling station during the fourth phase of local elections in Srinagar, Indian
An Indian paramilitary soldier uses a sling to shoot glass marbles at Kashmiri protesters outside a polling station during the fourth phase of local e
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Local council elections have ended in Indian-controlled Kashmir, with most voters staying away in Muslim-dominated areas of the disputed region.
The last phase of the four-phased elections saw less than 4 percent of voters go to the polls Tuesday in the region's main city of Srinagar and neighboring Ganderbal town.
Shops and businesses closed in the areas where voting occurred on a call by separatist leaders who challenge India's sovereignty over Kashmir.
India says the polls are a vital grass roots exercise to boost development and address civic issues. Political separatist leaders and rebel groups who challenge India's sovereignty over Kashmir have called for a boycott, saying the polls are an illegitimate exercise under military occupation.
Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both claim it in its entirety.