SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Local council elections have ended in Indian-controlled Kashmir, with most voters staying away in Muslim-dominated areas of the disputed region.

The last phase of the four-phased elections saw less than 4 percent of voters go to the polls Tuesday in the region's main city of Srinagar and neighboring Ganderbal town.

Shops and businesses closed in the areas where voting occurred on a call by separatist leaders who challenge India's sovereignty over Kashmir.

India says the polls are a vital grass roots exercise to boost development and address civic issues. Political separatist leaders and rebel groups who challenge India's sovereignty over Kashmir have called for a boycott, saying the polls are an illegitimate exercise under military occupation.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both claim it in its entirety.