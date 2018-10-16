Johnson & Johnson tops 3Q expectations

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson is edging out profit and revenue expectations for the third quarter and raising its profit outlook as domestic sales rise.

The company on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.93 billion, or $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.05 per share, or 2 cents better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $20.35 billion, also exceeding forecasts.

Johnson & Johnson expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.13 to $8.18 per share, with revenue in the range of $81 billion to $81.4 billion.

Company shares are down 4 percent this year.

_____

Portions of this story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JNJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JNJ