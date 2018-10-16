HISAR, India (AP) — A court in northern India has sentenced a Hindu guru and 14 followers to life imprisonment in the deaths of four women and a child at his sprawling ashram.

The court ordered the penalty for Sant Rampal on Tuesday in Hisar city in Haryana state.

Rampal was arrested in 2014 following a days-long standoff between law enforcers and his supporters in which six people died and hundreds were injured.

Rampal and the 14 followers were accused of holding the women and child captive inside the ashram, resulting in their deaths during the fierce standoff.

Hindu gurus and holy men are immensely popular in India, with millions of followers. People often consult gurus before making important personal decisions.