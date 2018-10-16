ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia's new Cabinet is now a record 50 percent female, including a woman defense minister, after lawmakers unanimously approved the nominations put forward by reformist Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

A woman also leads the newly formed Ministry of Peace.

Abiy said Tuesday while presenting his nominations that "our women ministers will disprove the old adage that women can't lead."

Former House speaker Muferiat Kamil will lead the Ministry of Peace at a time when Africa's second most populous country faces sometimes violent ethnic tensions amid sweeping political and economic reforms.

Aisha Mohammed Musa will lead the defense ministry.

This 20-member Cabinet is the second one named since Abiy took office in April. The first was criticized for the low number of female ministers.