TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Transport and Communications held an annual investment conference today (Oct. 16) where it announced more than NT$118 billion (US$ 3.8 billion) of new investment and procurement opportunities.

Included in the release are NT$103 billion (US$3.4 billion) in public infrastructure investments, with nearly NT$15 billion (US$ 486 million) in rail track system maintenance. The event attracted representatives from around 250 domestic and foreign industries.

Transport and Communications Minister Wu Hong-mo (吳宏謀) invited investors to join construction projects, including railway station development, commercial port facility development, and the development of shopping malls and scenic areas.

Taiwan High Speed Rail Company, Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation Metro Service, and Kaohsiung Rapid Transport Corporation were specially invited to take part in the conference concerning the offer of NT$15 billion for investment opportunities within the next 10 years. Representatives from ARGO, Mitsui Fudosan, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Shinkong Mitsukoshi, and Ambassador Theaters also attended the event.

Wu said that today’s conference fully demonstrated the ministry’s intentions in working cooperatively with well-known domestic and foreign industries for the future of Taiwan’s transport and communications infrastructure.

He looks forward to the interest of more companies in working with the government to create a prosperous and sustainable future for Taiwan.