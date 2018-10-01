TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Alishan Forest Railway received a special "Overseas Railway Award" presented by Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism for its magnetic railway routes and tourism achievement.

On Oct. 16, the 17th Japan Railway Awards was held in Tokyo, and was attended by Japan's senior officials and Taiwan's head of the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office, Huang Miao-hsiu (黃妙修), reported CNA.

Receiving the award on behalf of Taiwan, Huang said that such honor awarded to the Alishan Forest Railway should be shared by both Taiwan and Japan, and she looked forward to promoting the forest railway to be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The most special feature of this year's event is that this is the first time Japan included the overseas railway award on the list to compliment the unique rail line constructions which gain huge attention all over the world. Along with the Alishan Forest Railway's winning, railroads in Switzerland and Russia were also awarded this special prize.

First constructed by the Japanese Colonial Government to assist logging in 1912, the railway is celebrating its 106th year, and has become an important cultural symbol, as well as a fantastic tourist attraction in central Taiwan.

Covering around 71.4 kilometers over the steep, winding, and often misty mountainside, the Alishan Railroad seemingly takes riders on a trip through time, providing panoramic views of the lush forests and quaint mountain rail stations along the way.

Earlier, International News media organization CNN named Taiwan's Alishan Forest Railway as the beauty of the island's central region and suggested that travelers coming to the country should not miss see it.