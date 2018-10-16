BERLIN (AP) — Cologne police are calling on witnesses to a bloody hostage-taking at the city's train station to upload photos or videos to help their investigation.

Police have tweeted a link to an online platform for witnesses to upload images of Monday's incident in which a man lit a gasoline bomb at a restaurant inside the station that injured two people. He then held a woman hostage inside a pharmacy for two hours.

The suspect was severely injured when police stormed the pharmacy and later received CPR. His condition Tuesday wasn't immediately clear.

Police said Monday that the suspect was likely a Syrian who came to Germany in 2016 and has a criminal record. He allegedly said during the incident that he was a member of the extremist Islamic State group.