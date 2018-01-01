TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Police raided an apartment in the northern Taiwan city of Keelung, where they nabbed four Thai prostitutes and two Taiwanese customers, one of whom complained that he had been duped by false advertising about the sex worker's breast size, reported Apple Daily.

On Sunday evening (Oct. 14) at 8 p.m., as part of crackdown on so-called "One-woman brothels" (一樓一鳳, One Building One Phoenix) an investigation team from the First Precinct of the Keelung City Police Bureau raided an apartment on Rener Road in Keelung City. Once inside, police found a total of six people, including four Thai prostitutes and two male customers.

Police said that when they arrived on the scene, one of the Thai women had apparently just finished having sex with her customer and the money was found still lying on the table. Incredibly, the customer then shamelessly complained to police that the online advertisement claimed the woman had D-cup breasts, however, he discovered that she in fact only had A-cup breasts.

Nevertheless, the Thai woman's smaller breast size apparently did not hinder the man from engaging in sex with her.



Photo of one of the suites. (Keelung Police image)

Police said they had discovered that the sex trafficking ring had started to rent private apartments in the city in an effort to avoid detection by authorities. The ring used the internet and social media apps to make sensational advertisements such as "Off the charts [breast] size" and "Make your own adult videos" to drum up business.

When police entered the apartment, they found the four Thai women were scattered into separate suites. The women in three of which refused to unlock the doors and police had to use special equipment pry open the entryways.

Of the three women apprehended in the locked suites, two had also just completed transactions with their clients, who were in their 30s. East customer paid NT$2,500 for a 50-minute session.

An initial police investigation found that all four Thai women had been engaging in private prostitution and were all in their early 20s. They had all come to Taiwan ostensibly for "sightseeing" on the visa-free waver program Taiwan has with Thailand.

Once in Taiwan, the women would contact intermediaries who would introduce them to the sex trade and take a percentage of their earnings. All six were charged with violating Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法), for which they each will be fined NT$1,500.