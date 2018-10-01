TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s Xinjiang “reeducation camps”, condemned by international media for violating human rights and religious freedoms, have been commended by CCP mouthpiece Global Times as “a rare positive example of resolving high-risk situations”.

On Oct. 10, Xinjiang authorities revised legislation to allow the detention of suspected terrorists, but media reports suggest the move was to retroactively justify apprehending up to one million innocent Muslim civilians for forced sinicization.

The Global Times claims that public institutes and politicians in the West have been viciously attacking China over the matter in order to tarnish its international image. The reeducation centers in fact, the tabloid claims, are helping to boost Mandarin proficiency among the people of Xinjiang and equip them with skills for work.

The commentary further stresses that the camps are a necessary response to the serious spread of violent terrorist attacks over the past few years, and commends Xinjiang Regional Authorities for preventing the situation from further deteriorating.

It also criticizes Western interference in prior humanitarian disasters, including Libya and Kosovo, suggesting the price paid for intervention was heavy. Global Times asks if the West would be willing to witness similar turmoil in China and accept thousands, or even millions of refugees in the event of further terrorist attacks.

While the internment camps have been globally condemned by public institutes and international media alike, China views them as a necessary measure to “restore peace and stability” and “unplug the roots of extremism” in Xinjiang, according to the Global Times report.

It also claims their fundamental purpose is to give vocational training, and that people have graduated from the centers and gone on to successfully find employment back in the outside world. This lies in stark contrast to reports from former inmates who claim to have been subjected to endless torture and humiliation, brainwashing and physical abuse.

While Chinese state media continues to sing the praises of Xinjiang regional authorities for curbing further terrorist activity, developments in the region remains under the watchful eye of the international community, as more and more innocent civilians are incarcerated each day.