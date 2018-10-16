  1. Home
Taiwan seeks international support while defending common values: President Tsai

President Tsai met with delegation from the Center for American Progress on Oct. 16

By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/16 16:02
President Tsai Ing-wen meets with the delegation of the Center for American Progress on Oct. 16 (Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Upon meeting with the representatives of a Washington-based research institute, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) reaffirmed that her administration will continue to preserve common values in hope of gaining more support from like-minded countries.

President Tsai met with the delegation of the Center for American Progress on Tuesday, during which she referred to the National Day speech she delivered last week and said Taiwan will continue to defend the common values - freedom, democracy, and the market economy - shared by the international community and demonstrate perseverance in the face of regional and global challenges. 

President Tsai mentioned that in the past two years, the relationship between Taiwan and the United States has never been more closer. Taiwan considers the United States its most important strategic and trade partner, and has constantly received bipartisan support from the U.S. Congress, said the president.

“A robust bilateral relationship [between Taiwan and the United States] is the foundation for the stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region,” emphasized the president. She also encouraged the delegates to share their knowledge and observation of the region with Taiwanese students when they visit some of the nation's notable schools in Taipei in the following days. 
Taiwan-US relations
Tsai Ing-wen
Center for American Progress

