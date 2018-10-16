SYDNEY (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a 16-day visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand that began in Sydney with the surprise announcement that the royal couple are expecting their first child.

News that the former Meghan Markle is pregnant has made front-page headlines across Australia.

Meghan's tight-fitting dress barely revealed a bump as she and Prince Harry were welcomed at their first event Tuesday at the Sydney harbor-side mansion where the two are staying.

The couple later traveled by boat to Taronga Park Zoo, where they opened a research center and met two 10-month-old koalas that had been named after them.

They watched an indigenous dance company rehearse inside the Opera House before meeting the public.

The announcement of the pregnancy confirms weeks of speculation from royal watchers about why Meghan was not joining Harry on his Sydney Harbour Bridge climb set for Friday.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.