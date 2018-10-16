TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese motorcycle company KYMCO (光陽工業) has entered the Indian scooter market, with a US$65 million (NT$2 billion) investment in Indian electric scooter startup 22Motors, KYMCO announced on Oct. 15.

The joint-venture will allow for KYMCO’s Ionex battery swap system to be used in 22Motor’s Flow electric scooter.

KYMCO, one of Taiwan’s biggest manufacturers of petrol-powered scooters, entered the electric market in March 2018 and has become a competitor of prominent Taiwanese electric scooter manufacturer Gogoro.

KYMCO said they would invest US$65 million over three years, through introducing new products to the Indian market.

The introduction of the Ionex battery system is expected to open the electric scooter market to more people, as the Flow previously had a fixed rechargeable battery, potentially limiting range.

Under the new system, batteries can either be recharged using a wall power adaptor, or quickly exchanged for a relatively modest fee.

“People do not want to buy electric scooters because they worry about range anxiety, the wait time for charging and the price difference compared to petrol scooters. We have a total solution that solves all these problems,” said Allen Ko, chairman of Kymco, reported Business Standard of India.

22Motors is expected to first rollout its battery swap scheme in Delhi, before expanding to other cities, reports said.

KYMCO said that the new agreement will provide Indian motorists with high-efficiency electric scooters, and will help contribute to the Indian government’s policies supporting battery-based motoring, reported CNA.

KYMCO added that they have been in contact with 22Motors since the Taiwanese company revealed their Ionex system in March.