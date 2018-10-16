TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—American scholar Gregory Poling said on Tuesday that fishery agreements signed between Taiwan and its neighboring countries, which put aside the sovereignty issue of the South China Sea, can serve as a good example for countries claiming territories in the contested region during their negotiations to resolve the dispute, reported CNA.

The CNA report said the framework for the Code of Conduct for the South China Sea (COC) is being negotiated between China and ASEAN countries, and has entered its final phase.

Media reports suggest that the framework of the COC is likely to be signed by participating countries during the ASEAN Summit in November, the report said.

Gregory Poling, director of Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI), at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said that because of overlapping exclusive economic zones, Taiwan had conflicts with Japan in the East Sea and conflicts with the Philippines in Bashi Channel in the past. However, Taiwan has signed fishery agreements with Japan and the Philippines, Poling said, praising the agreements as a good example for all South China Sea claimants to look to while negotiating to solve the dispute.