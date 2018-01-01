TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Kaohsiung's new main station (高雄站) opened to the public on Sunday (Oct. 14) as part of the new Kaohsiung underground railway, which opened on the same day.

The station was designed by Dutch architect Francine Houben from the architecture firm Mecanoo. The new station is the nexus of Kaohsiung's new 15.37 kilometer underground railway project, which includes a total of 10 new stations.

The roof of the new structure features a curvilinear shape covered with a landscaped canopy, which is part of Kaohsiung's push to break free of its smoggy, urban jungle reputation to become a greener, more sustainable city. Inside is a sunken central hall which is lit by a vast array of oval-shaped lights and a massive elliptical window.

In addition to the central plaza, the structure also contains a hotel, retail outlets and restaurants. On top of the landscaped canopy, a bike path runs from east west, while the colonial era Japanese station has been relocated to its original site nearby to reconnect the city with its past.

The new complex covers 8.5 hectares and includes a 13,000 sq. meter sunken station plaza, 35,000 sq. meter green canopy, 22,000 sq. meter hotel, 52,000 sq. meter commercial building and 60,000 sq. meter landscape design.



