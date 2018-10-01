TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese kayaking athlete Lai Tzu-Hsuan (賴子璇) defeated the German rival in the women's K1 race and achieved bronze at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Argentina, CNA reported on Tuesday.

Ranking third in the preliminary rounds, Lai advanced to top 8, beating American players before losing to the Slovak in top 4. She fought against German player in a bid to snatch a bronze medal.

Lai started kayaking at the age of 10 but she did not like it in the beginning. After realizing that she couldn't bear the feeling of losing, she practiced hard every day and set gold medals as her priority goal, the report said.

At the podium, Lai proudly presented the Taiwanese emblem on her Chinese Taipei's uniforms. She would like to dedicate the winning medal to the school, the team's guardians, the supportive parents, and especially the coaches.