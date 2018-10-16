TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Chang Chao-tang (張照堂), an award-winning Taiwanese photographer whose black-and-white images have offered a glimpse of Taiwan’s rural society as early as the 1960s, is exhibiting dozens of his works in Hong Kong as part of an art festival promoting Taiwanese culture.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Oct. 11, Chang described how the people and landscape in Taiwan had inspired him to become a photographer and the images of them - quiet, still and yet with warmth - have kept him pursuing this profession for decades.

► Chang Chao-tang (Left) talks about his works at the opening ceremony of the exhibition “A Journey of Nostalgia.” (Screen capture from the Facebook page of the Kwang Hua Information and Culture Center)

Shen Chao-liang (沈昭良), the curator and also a photographer, said 27 images Chang took between 1970s and 1990s were selected in the exhibition “A Journey of Nostalgia” with the theme of time passed and the paths trodden.

Born in 1943 in Banqiao District of New Taipei City, Chang has not only worked as a photographer, but also a filmmaker for TV series, documentaries, and feature films. Chang’s images bear the witness of Taiwanese history, said the Ministry of Culture (MOC) in a statement.

In addition, Chang has also put effort into curation and teaching of photography in recent years, in hope of promoting Taiwan’s photography and passing on his experiences, added MOC.

The exhibition, which will last through November 20, is part of a series of activities at the Taiwan Arts Festival, an annual cultural event organized by the Hong-Kong-based Kwang Hua Information and Culture Center, according to Taiwan’s culture ministry.