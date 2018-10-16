HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A South Korean professional soccer player has been acquitted in a sexual assault case in Guam.

The Pacific Daily News reports a jury delivered not guilty verdicts Monday on all charges against Byong Oh Kim.

Kim was on Guam with the Sangju Sangmu soccer team for training in January.

He was indicted earlier this year on three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A woman told police that she woke up in a hotel room to Kim touching her, and he then raped her.

Defense attorney F. Randall Cunliffe argued in court that prosecutors didn't show any evidence that Kim forced or coerced the woman. The defense also claimed the woman's story changed when she spoke to different authorities.