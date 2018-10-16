  1. Home
2020 Democrats building ties to power brokers in key states

By STEVE PEOPLES, KEN THOMAS and JUANA SUMMERS , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/16 13:18
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti talks during an interview with The Associated Press in Los Angeles

FILE - In this June 1, 2018 file photo, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at the 2018 Massachusetts Democratic Party Convention in Worcester, Mas

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Democratic Party's most ambitious have begun building relationships in the states most responsible for picking the party's next presidential nominee.

Most of the 2020 prospects are quietly endearing themselves to leaders in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina with phone calls, emails and donations. The relationships require a delicate balance for those who want to stand out in a crowded presidential field next year without neglecting the high-stakes midterms this fall.

It may seem early, but off-year elections can be critical in the multistage process of running for president.

Relationships in the states that vote first on the presidential primary calendar could help shape the Democratic Party's 2020 field, which could attract as many as two dozen candidates.