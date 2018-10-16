TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Miaoli County Library is going to hold a "2018 Multi Reading – News Immigrants Cultural Series – Southeast Asia Thailand Film" event on Nov. 10.

A Thailand film, "Pop Aye", will be played during the event to promote the culture of new immigrants in Taiwan, and in support of the New Southbound Policy. The event is going to take place on the fourth floor of Miaoli County Library, along with a specially invited Thai travel expert, Chen Weiyu (陳韋宇), to introduce the movie.

The Thai film "Pop Aye" explores the loneliness and sourness of life among ordinary urban people through a simple lens. The movie is about a middle-aged man and an elephant embarking on an unexpected journey to seek their roots. They walk from the city into the forest, trying to find some breathing space, to accept the world, and ot learn to accept themselves.

Via the event, new immigrants' families and those who are interested in Southeast Asia cultures and tourism might gain deeper insights from the film, and come to have a better understanding and appreciation of multiculturalism and different ethnic groups. In addition to the movie, there will be refreshments and Thai tea provided.