TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –Taiwan’s Ju-Tian Eco-Material Co. (鉅田友善材料) was awarded a gold medal for a biodegradable drinking straw made from sugarcane, alongside 8 other medals awarded to Taiwanese at the Concours Lepine in Montpellier, France on Oct. 14, reported CNA.

Ju-Tian Eco-Material Co. was awarded a special jury gold medal for their environmentally-friendly straw, which is intended to replace plastic disposable straws, in the context of France’s announced ban of plastic straws in 2020.

The Concours Lepine is an invention contest, put on by the Association of French Inventors and Manufacturers since 1901, and draws in leading ideas and inventions from across the globe. In total, Taiwanese inventors were awarded 2 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals.

The straws are made from agricultural waste, are biodegradable, and contain no plastic. The company previously received international attention, and turned down buy-out offers from Chinese companies, reported Taiwan News.

Ju-Tian Eco-Material Co. founder and inventor Huang Chien-chung (黃千鐘) attended the event and accepted the award, reported CNA.



Image from @100plasticfree Facebook page.

Taiwan’s other gold medal winner is Huixin Biomedical Technology (慧信生醫科技), who were recognized for for an essential oil diffuser.

Silver medals were awarded to a nail-painting box designed by Wang Yung-ming (王永銘), a universal travel adaptor designed by Lin Ting-an (林庭安), Chen Wei-ming (陳威銘), and Chen I-hao (陳奕豪), and an automatic rotating barbeque designed by Uncle Roast (陳奕豪).

Bronze medals were awarded to Lin Ping-hsu (林炳旭) and Kuo Chi-chen (郭祺禎) for a decorative cup carrier, Lin Ping-hsu (陳奕豪) and Kuo Chi-chen (陳奕豪) for a paper airplane, Green Energy Nano Technology Co. (綠能奈米科技有限) for blood circulation socks, and Hsu I-chuan (徐義權) for an innovative chopping board.

Some of products exhibited have received orders, and some French companies have made contact with inventors to explore potential cooperation, reported CNA.