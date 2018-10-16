  1. Home
In Florida, families seeking the missing amid storm damage

By RUSS BYNUM and KELLI KENNEDY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/16 12:08
President Donald Trump raises his fist to chants of "USA" during a visit Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, to Lynn Haven, Fla., to see storm damage and recovery

Anthony Weldon, 11, left, pulls a cart with his family's belongings as he relocates with his brother Thomas, 10, mother Dawn Clarke, right, and father

Thomas Weldon, 10, right, rests for a moment while helping his brother Anthony, 11, push a cart with their belongings as the family relocates from the

Anthony Weldon, 11, pulls a cart with his family's belongings as they relocate from their uninhabitable damaged home to stay at their landlord's place

Leslie Sargent, center, waits with her dog, Bubu, in line for food at an aid distribution point in Callaway, Fla., Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in the wake

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, Florida Panhandle residents are struggling to locate friends and loved ones who haven't been heard from, and it's unclear how many people are missing.

As President Donald Trump visited the devastation Monday, the death toll from Michael's march from Florida to Virginia stood at 17, and the search for victims continued.

Since the storm, many people have been rescued. Emergency officials said that because of widespread cellphone outages, others could be safe and just haven't been able to tell friends or family.

Cities that were hit the hardest include Mexico Beach and Panama City, both in Florida. George Ruiz of Geaux Rescue, a nonprofit search-and-rescue operation, says authorities aren't allowing volunteer groups into either city.