MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Tara is dropping heavy rain on west-central Mexico while moving just offshore, and forecasters are warning of the danger of possible flash floods and high winds in some coastal areas.

The storm that formed Monday is moving slowly off Mexico's Pacific coast and is expected to remain close to land for the next few days.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tara had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) Monday night. It was centered about 45 miles (75 kilometers) south-southwest of Manzanillo while moving northwest at 2 mph (4 kph).

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Manzanillo to Cabo Corrientes, south of Puerto Vallarta.

Rains of 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) are possible in parts of Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco states.