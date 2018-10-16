OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Craig Anderson made 37 saves to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

Maxime Lajoie scored in the second period, and Brady Tkachuk, Mikkel Boedker and Zack Smith all tallied in the third for the Senators.

John Klingberg had the lone goal for Dallas, which was playing its first road game after opening the season with four at home. Ben Bishop made 21 saves while losing in regulation against Ottawa for the first time (9-1-4) in his career.

With the score tied 1-1, the Senators went ahead for good early in the third as Dylan DeMelo put a shot on goal and Tkachuk, right in front, redirected it past Bishop at 1:27.

Ottawa made it 3-1 just past midway through the period as Matt Duchene, from behind the net, made a no-look pass to Boedker, who one-timed it past Bishop for his first with the Senators.

Looking to cut the lead the Stars pulled their goalie with more than 7 minutes left, and tried it again with over 4 minutes remaining, but Anderson was solid.

Smith scored an empty-netter with 1:37 remaining to seal the win.

The Stars jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal by Klingberg with 3:07 left in the first.

The Senators pushed back in the second and tied it with 20 seconds left when Lajoie picked up his team-leading fourth. The rookie defenseman showed plenty of patience and beat Bishop glove side.

NOTES: During the first TV timeout the Senators honored Ray Emery, who died July 15th. He was 35. Emery was originally drafted by Ottawa (99th overall in 2001) and spent parts of five seasons with Senators, leading them to the Stanley Cup final in 2007. Emery sits fourth in wins and fifth in games played with Ottawa.

UP NEXT

Stars: At New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Senators: Host Montreal on Saturday night.

