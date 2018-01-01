TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's military is conducing dual war exercises this week simulating an invasion by Chinese PLA forces, including one held yesterday in southern Taiwan and another that is running from today until tomorrow in eastern Taiwan.

Yesterday (Oct. 15), Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) launched the "Lien Hsiang Excercise" (聯翔操演) simulating an attack by Chinese fighter jets at 5 a.m. yesterday morning, reported TVBS. Residents of Pingtung and Chiayi reported unusually loud activity coming from nearby bases, with some even saying they "thought the real attack was coming."

According to the report the exercise was a joint drill among the three major branches of Taiwan's military, with Air Force fighter jets, Navy warships, and Army air defense batteries all participating. Air Force F-16s reportedly carried ALQ-184 electronic attack pods to provide electronic intelligence (ELINT), tactical reconnaissance, and radar jamming.



Taiwan Navy warship spotted in Hualien at noon today. (Photo by Orrin Hoopman)

Regarding the ALQ-184 pods, Taiwanese military expert Erich Shih (施孝瑋) told TVBS, "In addition to jamming radar and missiles, it can even jam the operation of circuit boards on hostile fighter planes, making it impossible to smoothly search in close proximity."

Meanwhile, a second series of drills, also combining all three branches of the military, dubbed the Joint Electronic 107-2 Exercise (聯電107-2), is being held today and tomorrow to rehearse repelling a simulated PLA attack on eastern Taiwan's Hualien County. In order to simulate such an assault by China's military, Taiwanese warships and fighter jets posed as PLA forces attacking Hualien from the Pacific Ocean, beginning early this morning.

Taiwanese Air Force F-16s, Navy warships, and Army troops all joined in on the simulated battle. According to a notice posted by the Maritime Port Bureau, the drills have been slated for Oct. 11, 12, 16 and 17, during which time airspace and nearby sea areas are restricted.



F-16 fighter jet. (Photo by Diamond Dai)