  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Din Tai Fung to hold job fair in Taipei 

A monthly salary for a chef offered by Din Tai Fung is around NT$56,000

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/16 11:30
Din Tai Fung spicy dumplings. (Photo by flickr user Rob Hyndam)

Din Tai Fung spicy dumplings. (Photo by flickr user Rob Hyndam)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's most renowned dumpling chain Din Tai Fung will offer one hundred positions with a chef's monthly salary around NT$56,000.

Din Tai Fung, which was established in Taipei in 1980 and has around 100 branches worldwide, earlier announced the opening of their first restaurant in London to be in the first week of December as part of their first attempt to enter the European market.  

According to United Daily News, the chain store will hold the recruitment activity on Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Taipei City Hall with 100 spots available for different positions such as domestic and international waiter, cashier, dim sum cook, chef assistant, pantryman, food inspector, dishwasher, and cleaner. Positions will be offered for both Taiwan and abroad. 

The salary per hour the store can offer could be as high as NT$200, and monthly salary starts at NT$34,000 for the positions in Taiwan. For the senior waiter and waitress, earnings can be around NT$43,000 per month and for a chef, it is around NT$56,000. 
Din Tai Fung
Recruitment
Taiwanese cuisine
xiaolongbao

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Din Tai Fung announces launch date of first UK restaurant
Taiwan’s Din Tai Fung announces launch date of first UK restaurant
2018/10/05 09:53
Updated info available on work permit application for foreign professionals in Taiwan
Updated info available on work permit application for foreign professionals in Taiwan
2018/08/31 11:43
Singapore’s Scoot Airlines launches two-day flight attendant recruitment in Taiwan  
Singapore’s Scoot Airlines launches two-day flight attendant recruitment in Taiwan  
2018/08/18 17:49
Taiwan hosts baking workshop for six allies from the Pacific
Taiwan hosts baking workshop for six allies from the Pacific
2018/07/11 15:34
Exhibition in Los Angeles offers a taste of Taiwanese culture and 'food literature'
Exhibition in Los Angeles offers a taste of Taiwanese culture and 'food literature'
2018/03/17 17:55