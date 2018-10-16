TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Forestry Bureau’s Taitung Forest District Office (TFDO) announced in a recent news release that driftwood on the coastal forest beaches administered by the Forestry Bureau is now open to Taitung County citizens for scavenging from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15.

The press release said eligible people are allowed to pick up driftwood on the beaches by hand, and that no machines are allowed to be used in the picking process.

During the driftwood picking season, three checkpoints are set up at Taitung City’s Hai-Bao area, Forestry Bureau’s Chenggong Station, and Dawu Station.

Interested parties should bring their ID cards, register at the checkpoints, and get a drift wood transportation registration form to guarantee the ownership of the wood they pick, the TFDO said.

In case vehicles are needed to transport picked drift wood, only vehicles under 3.5 tons are permitted, the agency said, urging pickers not to use truck canvas in order to facilitate checking and registration.

(Photo courtesy of Forestry Bureau)