TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan is seeking admission to Interpol's 87th General Assembly, which is to be held from Nov. 16 to 21 in Dubai, as an observer.

Taiwan was ejected from Interpol, the world's largest police organization facilitating cross-border police cooperation, when China joined the Lyon-based organization in 1984.

Interpol's supreme governing body, the General Assembly, is composed of delegates appointed by each member country. It meets annually to make decisions concerning policy, working methods, finances, activities, and programs.

Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) spokesperson Wesley Yang (楊國松) indicated on Monday that the Bureau Commissioner, Tsai Tsan-po (蔡蒼柏), personally wrote a letter to Jürgen Stock, Secretary General of Interpol, in September, expressing his wish to participate in the upcoming annual meeting in Dubai to jointly bolster efforts in combating international crime.

The CIB said in a statement that Taiwan is hoping to have a meaningful participation in Interpol's meetings and activities, including the training in the use of I-24/7 global police communications system developed by the organization. The I-24/7 is used for connecting law enforcement officers in all member countries.

"In the wake of growing international crime, including telecom fraud and drug smuggling, Taiwan is hoping to take part in the cross-border police cooperation, and to make the country and the world a safer place," said Yang.