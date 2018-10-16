All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 7 6 1 0 12 33 23 Carolina 6 4 1 1 9 23 18 Boston 5 4 1 0 8 22 13 Montreal 5 3 1 1 7 18 13 Ottawa 6 3 2 1 7 24 22 New Jersey 3 3 0 0 6 14 4 Columbus 5 3 2 0 6 16 19 Buffalo 5 3 2 0 6 11 13 Pittsburgh 4 2 1 1 5 15 17 Washington 5 2 2 1 5 20 19 Tampa Bay 3 2 1 0 4 11 7 N.Y. Islanders 4 2 2 0 4 11 10 Philadelphia 5 2 3 0 4 16 20 N.Y. Rangers 5 1 4 0 2 12 18 Detroit 6 0 4 2 2 14 30 Florida 3 0 2 1 1 7 10 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Anaheim 6 4 1 1 9 17 14 Nashville 5 4 1 0 8 15 10 Chicago 5 3 0 2 8 22 21 Colorado 5 3 1 1 7 19 12 Vancouver 5 3 2 0 6 19 17 Winnipeg 5 3 2 0 6 11 11 Dallas 5 3 2 0 6 18 15 Calgary 5 3 2 0 6 18 16 San Jose 6 2 3 1 5 17 19 Los Angeles 6 2 3 1 5 12 16 Minnesota 4 1 1 2 4 10 14 St. Louis 5 1 2 2 4 15 20 Vegas 6 2 4 0 4 11 19 Edmonton 3 1 2 0 2 5 10 Arizona 4 1 3 0 2 3 9

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

New Jersey 3, San Jose 2

Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2

Winnipeg 3, Carolina 1

Monday's Games

Toronto 4, Los Angeles 1

Ottawa 4, Dallas 1

Montreal 7, Detroit 3

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.