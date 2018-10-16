|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|33
|23
|Boston
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|22
|13
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|11
|13
|Montreal
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|11
|10
|Ottawa
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|20
|21
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|11
|7
|Detroit
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|11
|23
|Florida
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|10
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|23
|18
|New Jersey
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|14
|4
|Columbus
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|16
|19
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|15
|17
|Washington
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|20
|19
|N.Y. Islanders
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|10
|Philadelphia
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|16
|20
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|1
|4
|0
|2
|12
|18
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|15
|10
|Chicago
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|22
|21
|Colorado
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|19
|12
|Dallas
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|17
|11
|Winnipeg
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|11
|11
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|10
|14
|St. Louis
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|15
|20
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Anaheim
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|17
|14
|Vancouver
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|19
|17
|Calgary
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|18
|16
|San Jose
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|17
|19
|Los Angeles
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|12
|16
|Vegas
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|11
|19
|Edmonton
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|10
|Arizona
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|3
|9
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
New Jersey 3, San Jose 2
Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2
Winnipeg 3, Carolina 1
|Monday's Games
Toronto 4, Los Angeles 1
Dallas at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Buffalo at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.