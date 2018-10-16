BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The Latest on a suspicious letter sent to Sen. Susan Collins (all times local):

9:08 p.m.

A spokeswoman says Republican Sen. Susan Collins has been cleared to stay in her Maine home while an investigation continues into a suspicious envelope.

Spokeswoman Annie Clark says a note claimed the envelope contained ricin, a poisonous substance. Police were alerted Monday afternoon and a hazardous materials team was dispatched. The FBI said preliminary tests indicated there was no threat to the public.

Collins has drawn criticism for voting to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Clark called the incident "the latest in a series of threats against Senator Collins, her loved ones, and her staff."

Collins said in a statement that friends and neighbors offered to open their homes to her. She says she and her husband "feel blessed to live in such a supportive community."

2:15 p.m.

Police say a hazardous materials team has been called to the Maine home of Republican Sen. Susan Collins to investigate a suspicious letter.

Police and fire vehicles were parked outside her home Monday afternoon in Bangor. Police tape was wrapped around the perimeter of the property.

Police said they did not have any information that suggested the public was in danger.

The senator's husband was at home at the time, but Collins wasn't there. A spokeswoman said Collins was headed home on Monday.

Critics have vowed that Collins will pay a political price for voting to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.