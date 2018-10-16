ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria's government says Islamic State-linked extremists have killed an abducted health worker despite an urgent plea from the International Committee of the Red Cross to spare her life.

The statement does not say which of the two abducted health workers, both women, was killed. The death comes a month after a third health worker was killed by the same group, the Islamic State West Africa Province.

All three workers were seized in March in Nigeria's northeastern community of Rann, where thousands have sought shelter from the extremist threat.

There is no immediate comment from the ICRC, which on Sunday said "we urge you for mercy" and noted that a 24-hour deadline was counting down.

Nigeria says it is "shocked and saddened" and will work for the release of other captives.