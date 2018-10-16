Luxembourg Open Results

|Monday
|CK Sportcenter Kockelsheuer
|Luxembourg
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
|First Round
Pauline Parmentier, France, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 7-6 (8), 6-2.
Vera Lapko, Belarus, def. Carina Witthoeft, Germany, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.
Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, 6-0, 6-1.
Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-2, 7-5.
|Doubles
|First Round
Akgul Amanmuradova, Uzbekistan, and Ekaterina Yashina, Russia, def. Cornelia Lister, Sweden, and Eva Wacanno, Netherlands, 5-7, 6-3, 13-11.
Greet Minnen and Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, and Renata Voracova, Czech Republic, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 10-5.
Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, and Jamie Loeb, United States, def. Nicola Geuer, Germany, and Chantal Skamlova, Slovakia, 6-1, 6-0.
Vera Lapko, Belarus, and Mandy Minella, Luxembourg, def. Irina Bara, Romania, and Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 10-6.