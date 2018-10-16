New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Oct
|280.10
|283.05
|278.05
|278.05 Down 1.25
|Nov
|281.40
|283.25
|278.20
|278.40 Down 1.15
|Dec
|280.85
|283.90
|278.40
|278.85 Down 1.20
|Jan
|282.30
|284.40
|279.65
|279.80 Down 1.15
|Feb
|282.10
|282.10
|280.60
|280.60 Down 1.05
|Mar
|282.80
|285.70
|280.55
|280.90 Down 1.05
|Apr
|281.55 Down 1.00
|May
|283.55
|286.55
|281.85
|281.95
|Down .95
|Jun
|282.65
|Down .85
|Jul
|284.70
|286.75
|282.80
|282.85
|Down .85
|Aug
|283.85
|283.85
|283.25
|283.25
|Down .80
|Sep
|285.95
|287.70
|283.50
|283.50
|Down .70
|Oct
|283.90
|Down .70
|Nov
|284.05
|Down .65
|Dec
|286.40
|288.00
|283.55
|284.10
|Down .60
|Jan
|284.60
|Down .50
|Feb
|284.75
|Down .60
|Mar
|284.70
|Down .55
|Apr
|285.20
|Down .55
|May
|285.25
|Down .60
|Jun
|285.60
|Down .60
|Jul
|285.60
|Down .60
|Aug
|285.90
|Down .60
|Sep
|286.05
|Down .60
|Dec
|286.65
|Down .60
|Mar
|286.70
|Down .60
|May
|286.75
|Down .60
|Jul
|286.80
|Down .60
|Sep
|286.85
|Down .60
|Dec
|286.90
|Down .60
|Mar
|286.95
|Down .60
|May
|287.00
|Down .60
|Jul
|287.05
|Down .60
|Sep
|287.10
|Down .60
|Dec
|287.15
|Down .60
|Mar
|287.20
|Down .60
|May
|287.25
|Down .60
|Jul
|287.30
|Down .60
|Sep
|287.35
|Down .60