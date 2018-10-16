  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/10/16 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Oct 280.10 283.05 278.05 278.05 Down 1.25
Nov 281.40 283.25 278.20 278.40 Down 1.15
Dec 280.85 283.90 278.40 278.85 Down 1.20
Jan 282.30 284.40 279.65 279.80 Down 1.15
Feb 282.10 282.10 280.60 280.60 Down 1.05
Mar 282.80 285.70 280.55 280.90 Down 1.05
Apr 281.55 Down 1.00
May 283.55 286.55 281.85 281.95 Down .95
Jun 282.65 Down .85
Jul 284.70 286.75 282.80 282.85 Down .85
Aug 283.85 283.85 283.25 283.25 Down .80
Sep 285.95 287.70 283.50 283.50 Down .70
Oct 283.90 Down .70
Nov 284.05 Down .65
Dec 286.40 288.00 283.55 284.10 Down .60
Jan 284.60 Down .50
Feb 284.75 Down .60
Mar 284.70 Down .55
Apr 285.20 Down .55
May 285.25 Down .60
Jun 285.60 Down .60
Jul 285.60 Down .60
Aug 285.90 Down .60
Sep 286.05 Down .60
Dec 286.65 Down .60
Mar 286.70 Down .60
May 286.75 Down .60
Jul 286.80 Down .60
Sep 286.85 Down .60
Dec 286.90 Down .60
Mar 286.95 Down .60
May 287.00 Down .60
Jul 287.05 Down .60
Sep 287.10 Down .60
Dec 287.15 Down .60
Mar 287.20 Down .60
May 287.25 Down .60
Jul 287.30 Down .60
Sep 287.35 Down .60