BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2159
|Down
|18
|Dec
|2171
|2178
|2083
|2141
|Down
|19
|Jan
|2159
|Down
|18
|Mar
|2185
|2194
|2107
|2159
|Down
|18
|May
|2198
|2205
|2119
|2170
|Down
|19
|Jul
|2213
|2215
|2133
|2182
|Down
|17
|Sep
|2219
|2225
|2146
|2193
|Down
|17
|Dec
|2235
|2241
|2164
|2210
|Down
|18
|Mar
|2192
|2223
|2192
|2223
|Down
|18
|May
|2202
|2232
|2202
|2232
|Down
|16
|Jul
|2242
|Down
|16
|Sep
|2251
|Down
|16