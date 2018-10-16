  1. Home
The Latest: Oregon lawmaker blasts coal export proposal

By  Associated Press
2018/10/16 01:38
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Latest on the Trump administration considering the use of military bases or other federal facilities to export fossil fuels (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden says the Trump administration is "trampling" on the rights of West Coast communities as it considers using military bases or other federal facilities for fossil fuel exports.

The Democratic Wyden said in statement Monday that the federal government should invest in renewable fuels and not try to prop up dirty energy sources such as coal.

The administration proposal was described to The Associated Press by Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke and two Republican lawmakers.

It's tantamount to an end-run around West Coast officials who have rejected private-sector efforts to build new coal ports to ship the fuel to Asia.

Zinke says it's a matter of national security to ensure U.S. allies in the Pacific Rim have access to affordable fuels.

___

7:20 a.m.

The Trump administration is considering using West Coast military bases or other federal properties as transit points for shipments of U.S. coal and natural gas to Asia.

The proposal would advance the administration's agenda of establishing American "energy dominance" on the world stage.

It's tantamount to an end-run around West Coast officials who have rejected private-sector efforts to build new coal ports.

The proposal was described to The Associated Press by U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and two Republican lawmakers.

Zinke says it's a matter of national security to ensure U.S. allies have access to affordable fuels

National security also has been cited by the administration as justification for keeping domestic coal-burning power plants on line to prevent disruptions of electricity supplies.