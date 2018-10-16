Turkish investigators on Monday began a search of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul for the first time since journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared. The team arrived in an unmarked police car and made no comments to reporters gathered outside the consulate as international concern grew over Khashoggi's fate.

Khashoggi, who has been critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has not been seen since he visited the Saudi consulate two weeks to get documents he needed to get married.

Turkish officials said they fear a Saudi hit team killed and dismembered Khashoggi, allegations the Saudi kingdom has dismissed the claims as "baseless," however it has not presented evidence of the journalist leaving the consulate.

It is not clear what kind of search the officials will conduct and whether it will include a forensic examination, given that it has been almost two weeks since the reporter was last seen.

Further, a team of cleaners were reported to have entered the consulate on Monday lunchtime — "causing a minor flurry of excitement," according to one reporter — hours before the search team showed up at the building.

Read more: Saudi team in Turkey for probe into Khashoggi disappearance

Prominent critic

In columns published by The Washington Post, the 59-year-old has spoken out against the kingdom's policies toward Qatar and Canada, as well as the Saudi-led intervention in the Yemen conflict. Khashoggi has lived in self-imposed exile in the US since 2017 fearing arrest for his critical views.

Several countries, including Germany, say they want to take action if the government critic was killed. The Saudi government vowed to hit back should any punitive measures be imposed.

kw/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

