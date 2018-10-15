BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a missing teenage girl could be in danger after two adults were found dead in a home in western Wisconsin.

Barron County sheriff's officials said in a news release that deputies responded to a 911 call asking for help at a home in Barron about 1 a.m. Monday. Deputies found the two bodies and determined 13-year-old Jayme Closs was missing.

Sheriff's officials haven't provided the names or genders of the dead adults, nor said when or how they died. No information has been released on their relationship to Jayme.

The teenager is described as 5-feet (1.5 meters) tall, 100 pounds (45 kilograms) with strawberry blond hair and green eyes.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating Jayme. Barron is 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.