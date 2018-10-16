Construction on the Taoyuan Metro Green Line began Monday in the city's Bade District and is expected to be completed in 2025, a Taoyuan Department of Rapid Transit Systems (DRTS) official said.



Chen Wen-de (陳文德), director of the Taoyuan DRTS, said the line will cost an estimated NT$98.2 billion (US$3.182 billion) and span the four administrative districts of Bade, Taoyuan, Luzhu and Dayuan.



The 27.8-kilometer, 21-station line will have seven stations in Taoyuan District, five in Bade District, four in Luzhu District and five in Dayuan, Chen said.



The central part of the line, covering all of the Taoyuan stations and the first three in Bade District will be underground, while the rest of the system will be elevated above ground.



Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said that due to the line's different planning and construction methods, the system will be developed in three phases.

Planning for the green line started in 2008 when Taoyuan was still a county, Cheng said. After Taoyuan was upgraded to a municipality on Dec. 25, 2014, the city government worked with legislators to support and assist in the line's planning and verification procedures.



In April 2016, the line was approved by the central government and was later included in Taiwan's Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program to give Taoyuan a stronger source of funding to build the system, Cheng said.



The infrastructure program was conceived to build a new generation of infrastructure for Taiwan's future in such areas as rail transportation, water development, urban and rural development, digital development and green energy.



(By Wu Jui-chi and William Yen)

Enditem/ls