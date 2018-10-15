BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on hostage situation at Cologne train station (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

German police say they've freed a woman who had been taken hostage in Cologne's main train station and have her captor in custody.

Police spokesman Christoph Schulte said that officers have stormed the pharmacy where the man was holding a woman and that he was suffering from unspecified injuries. It wasn't clear how the injuries were sustained.

Police tweeted that the hostage was slightly injured and was currently being treated.

___

1:40 p.m.

Cologne police say they have closed parts of the western German city's main train station because of a hostage situation.

Police officer Christoph Schulte told The Associated Press that incident appears to have started Monday at 12:45 p.m.at a pharmacy inside the train station. He said parts of the station, one of the biggest in the country, were closed off as well as Breslauer Platz square behind the station.

There were no immediate details on who was taken hostage or how many people were involved.

German railroad operator Deutsche Bahn tweeted that some of the station's tracks were shut down temporarily.

Police on Twitter told people to avoid the train station.