BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration is considering using West Coast military bases or other federal properties as transit points for shipments of U.S. coal and natural gas to Asia.

The proposal would advance the administration's agenda of establishing American "energy dominance" on the world stage.

It's tantamount to an end-run around West Coast officials who have rejected private-sector efforts to build new coal ports.

The proposal was described to The Associated Press by U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and two Republican lawmakers.

Zinke says it's a matter of national security to ensure U.S. allies have access to affordable fuels

National security also has been cited by the administration as justification for keeping domestic coal-burning power plants on line to prevent disruptions of electricity supplies.

