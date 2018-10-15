BOSTON (AP) — One side says Harvard University's admissions process unfairly excludes academically talented Asian-Americans in favor of students from other races.

Harvard denies any discrimination and says it considers race as only one of many factors as they select from thousands of applicants a year.

Now, the case is going to trial .

Opening statements are scheduled Monday in federal court in Boston in the lawsuit brought by Virginia-based Students for Fair Admissions.

The case carries implications for many other colleges that also say they consider race to admit a diverse mix of students.