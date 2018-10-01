  1. Home
EU and Taiwan labor consultation a "milestone" in cooperation

Deputy Labor Minister Lin San-kuei led a delegation to Europe on Oct. 11

By Ryan Drillsma,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/15 20:31
Lin Sak-kuei next to Adriana Sukova at the consultation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first ever labor affairs consultation meeting between Taiwan and the EU on Monday marks a milestone in cooperation between the two polities, according to Deputy Labor Minister Lin San-kuei (林三貴).

The meeting helped both voice Taiwan’s labor policies to the international community and highlight Taiwan’s value in Asia to the EU. Deputy Minister Lin led a delegation to Europe on Oct. 11, where he met with Deputy Director-General for Employment, Adriana Sukova.

In an exclusive interview with Central News Agency, Lin said this year’s meeting marked the creation of a platform for regular exchange on labor issues between the two polities. He said that Sukova paid close attention to Taiwan’s success in implementing labor policies and understood the state’s progress on immigrant and fishing worker rights, hoping they could be discussed at the next meeting.

Other topics discussed included how the European Globalization Adaption Fund has assisted workers in adapting to a rapidly changing labor market, and how the European Social Fund has helped vulnerable people find work.

Both sides further exchanged advice on youth unemployment, the globalization and digitalization of labor, and cross-border social security and employment services, according to Lin. The deputy minister also spoke of Taiwan’s years of investment experience in China and Southeast Asia and its thus thorough understanding of the regional labor market.

Lin also met with Fons Leroy, managing director of the Flemish Public Employment Service in Belgium, and former Commissioner for Employment Laszlo Andor, with whom he exchanged experiences and ideas. He emphasized that Taiwan will continue to establish a more stable partnership with the EU so the international community can see the nation's progress in the field of labor laws.

The deputy minister expressed hope that next year’s meeting in Taipei will go just as smoothly.
EU-Taiwan Relations
labor law
labor rights

