Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, October 15, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;86;75;A t-storm around;85;76;SSW;8;79%;72%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;93;79;Sunshine, pleasant;94;78;N;6;50%;1%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and some clouds;89;63;Partly sunny;87;63;W;7;35%;14%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Not as warm;74;57;A t-storm in spots;70;58;NW;6;60%;74%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, warm;74;55;Clouds and sun, warm;74;53;S;7;68%;14%;2

Anchorage, United States;Periods of rain;47;45;A shower or two;52;45;ESE;6;81%;83%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Considerable clouds;69;46;Rain and drizzle;59;40;ENE;7;59%;56%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and snow shower;38;30;A bit of a.m. snow;33;22;NNW;12;91%;90%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer with some sun;79;60;Mostly sunny;84;70;ENE;5;58%;70%;11

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sunshine;69;59;A brief shower;74;58;N;8;67%;60%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;65;49;Partly sunny;60;52;SW;11;64%;0%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot with some sun;100;73;Clouding up;98;74;E;7;27%;11%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A heavy thunderstorm;88;74;S;4;80%;68%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;69;A t-storm around;83;68;SSW;5;67%;74%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A few showers;92;80;A morning shower;92;80;S;6;68%;56%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Thunderstorms;72;59;Showers and t-storms;71;60;NNE;9;71%;82%;3

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;63;52;Partly sunny;63;45;ENE;5;60%;26%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and beautiful;74;50;Sunny and warm;75;50;ESE;7;41%;1%;3

Berlin, Germany;Turning out cloudy;73;48;Mostly sunny, mild;69;47;S;4;60%;14%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;64;47;A shower or two;65;47;SE;5;75%;67%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;84;64;A t-storm or two;82;64;WNW;6;90%;93%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunlit and beautiful;70;48;Plenty of sun;66;48;ESE;9;55%;23%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy, warm;72;52;Partly sunny, warm;75;53;SSW;3;59%;5%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;73;44;Sunny and beautiful;73;50;NE;6;56%;5%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and pleasant;71;44;Sunny and nice;72;45;E;6;48%;6%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and delightful;79;62;Sunny and nice;79;63;NE;9;64%;1%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;65;A t-storm around;87;65;N;4;41%;55%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and nice;70;53;Mostly cloudy;68;52;N;6;56%;16%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunlit and pleasant;87;67;Partly sunny, nice;86;67;N;8;44%;8%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Inc. clouds;69;55;High clouds;68;54;SSE;11;53%;1%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;83;67;A shower or t-storm;82;67;NNE;4;68%;61%;9

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;91;78;Showers and t-storms;90;75;SE;6;75%;82%;6

Chicago, United States;Cooler;48;36;Partly sunny, breezy;56;40;WNW;15;50%;12%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;SSW;7;73%;87%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;62;50;Clouds and sun, mild;64;48;S;5;84%;20%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;86;78;Clouds and sun, nice;86;79;NNW;6;80%;42%;9

Dallas, United States;Periods of rain;47;44;Cold with heavy rain;47;45;N;9;85%;92%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;91;73;A morning shower;89;73;SSE;9;71%;70%;13

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;91;70;Hazy sun;93;68;ESE;4;45%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;47;28;Plenty of sunshine;55;31;WSW;5;41%;1%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine, pleasant;87;72;Clouds and sun;90;70;ENE;4;61%;3%;6

Dili, East Timor;A couple of showers;98;73;Showers around;93;73;WNW;6;56%;64%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;56;44;Spotty showers;58;43;SW;10;80%;61%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Overcast;66;45;Cooler with rain;51;34;WSW;9;72%;93%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with some sun;71;63;A t-storm in spots;73;64;W;10;74%;43%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers around;91;72;A t-storm around;80;71;NNE;7;81%;77%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning out cloudy;85;61;Partial sunshine;84;60;ENE;6;45%;29%;13

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;E;10;68%;55%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine;59;50;Partly sunny, mild;58;47;NNE;11;86%;35%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;91;77;A morning shower;90;76;SSE;5;78%;72%;7

Hong Kong, China;Rain and drizzle;84;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;71;ENE;5;79%;87%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;84;74;Partly sunny, breezy;85;73;NE;15;64%;55%;4

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy, comfortable;90;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;70;SE;6;66%;67%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;84;61;Morning showers;81;58;NE;11;61%;71%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;69;60;Thickening clouds;70;61;NE;7;77%;44%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;92;77;Brief p.m. showers;94;77;NNW;6;63%;84%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;100;81;Sunny and very warm;97;82;NNE;8;47%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunlit and warmer;77;51;Mostly cloudy;82;54;WSW;8;32%;4%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Some sun;67;44;Sunny intervals;64;38;NNW;7;47%;27%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;102;76;Clouding up;97;73;NW;3;37%;1%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;77;57;Some sun;79;57;SSW;6;66%;42%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;106;79;Mostly sunny, warm;104;78;NNE;10;19%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine, pleasant;68;45;Sunny and mild;70;47;SE;5;75%;2%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;87;76;A t-storm in spots;90;76;ENE;10;64%;64%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;89;73;Overcast, a t-storm;89;73;W;6;69%;84%;3

Kolkata, India;Sun and some clouds;92;73;Hazy sunshine;93;70;W;5;61%;1%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;73;Spotty showers;88;74;NNW;4;84%;95%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;54;37;A t-storm in spots;57;36;WNW;9;59%;65%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Heavy afternoon rain;86;76;A t-storm or two;86;77;SSW;8;77%;71%;6

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;68;61;Partly sunny;68;61;S;9;74%;11%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;67;60;Partly sunny, nice;72;57;N;5;74%;6%;4

London, United Kingdom;A little a.m. rain;62;53;Partly sunny;68;51;SW;10;73%;24%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;81;56;Plenty of sun;83;58;NNW;5;21%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;87;75;Clouds and sun;83;73;WSW;7;72%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, cool;57;50;Clouds and sun;68;49;W;3;65%;17%;4

Male, Maldives;Increasing clouds;87;80;Clouds and sunshine;88;81;W;6;65%;32%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;98;80;Partly sunny, warm;97;80;N;4;56%;37%;10

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;78;A stray thunderstorm;89;78;ESE;4;73%;74%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warm;80;66;Showers and t-storms;74;60;NNE;18;72%;91%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;59;Showers and t-storms;73;56;NE;5;55%;76%;7

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;89;82;A morning shower;89;81;ENE;12;70%;69%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, mild;62;39;Sunny and mild;63;41;S;5;75%;0%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;85;77;Decreasing clouds;86;77;ESE;8;73%;25%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and delightful;77;59;Sunny and pleasant;79;64;NE;8;61%;3%;9

Montreal, Canada;Rain this afternoon;54;35;Mostly cloudy;47;41;SW;13;61%;53%;1

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and pleasant;65;42;Partly sunny;62;43;W;7;70%;0%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;99;77;Hazy sunshine;95;79;SSE;7;62%;2%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;83;55;Partly sunny, nice;83;59;E;8;52%;56%;13

New York, United States;A few showers;69;47;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;47;WSW;16;44%;4%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun and clouds;83;64;Nice with some sun;83;62;WNW;7;56%;30%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun, some clouds;42;30;A p.m. shower or two;40;31;ESE;11;62%;82%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;73;57;Clouds and sun;72;56;N;6;60%;39%;3

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;55;41;Partly sunny;53;46;SSE;3;78%;66%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;51;34;Mainly cloudy;49;38;SW;13;63%;44%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;85;79;Brief a.m. showers;84;78;ESE;16;79%;86%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;76;Showers and t-storms;87;76;S;8;78%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;92;76;Showers around;92;76;ENE;6;69%;76%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, warm;78;54;Mostly sunny, warm;75;53;W;4;52%;21%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;68;51;Sunny and pleasant;78;57;SE;8;53%;0%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;90;77;A shower in places;90;77;WSW;5;70%;79%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;73;ESE;10;74%;81%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or t-storm;93;73;A t-storm in spots;94;73;ENE;5;55%;55%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, mild;69;45;Mostly sunny, mild;69;45;S;3;59%;7%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun, nice;72;41;Partly sunny, cooler;62;36;NW;7;48%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;75;55;A little rain;70;54;NE;9;52%;71%;12

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;73;61;A shower;71;59;S;10;73%;62%;3

Recife, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;85;75;A little a.m. rain;86;76;ENE;7;71%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;44;40;Rain and drizzle;47;39;W;11;85%;95%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, mild;64;44;Partly sunny, mild;63;45;SSW;5;70%;0%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;78;70;Showers and t-storms;78;71;E;10;76%;71%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;94;68;Sunny and pleasant;93;68;SSE;7;23%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;77;60;A p.m. t-storm;73;60;NNE;5;73%;80%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and mild;60;46;Partly sunny, mild;58;43;NNW;9;76%;10%;2

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;Sunny and nice;69;52;WSW;7;46%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;75;64;Showers and t-storms;75;65;E;4;84%;89%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;86;76;Spotty showers;85;76;E;13;76%;84%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;74;66;A p.m. t-storm;73;65;ENE;4;100%;92%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;77;50;Some sun, pleasant;73;49;E;5;49%;34%;10

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;75;47;Cloudy and cooler;62;45;SSW;4;59%;44%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;85;73;A t-storm in spots;84;74;N;8;82%;75%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;63;57;Periods of sun;70;53;NNW;5;69%;7%;4

Seattle, United States;Sunshine;66;47;Mostly sunny, nice;69;47;NNE;5;58%;6%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;70;46;Partly sunny;65;43;NNW;4;51%;3%;3

Shanghai, China;Rather cloudy;73;64;Rain and drizzle;72;63;E;13;55%;56%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Sunny intervals;91;79;A thunderstorm;88;76;NW;5;81%;86%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and nice;70;43;Sunny and pleasant;71;41;SE;6;51%;6%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;87;77;Spotty showers;86;76;ENE;13;80%;88%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and mild;65;49;Cooler;55;47;SE;6;90%;44%;1

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;72;64;A shower or two;73;65;NE;16;69%;78%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Spotty showers;79;72;An afternoon shower;83;70;NE;6;67%;82%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Mild with sunshine;63;49;Periods of sun, mild;60;44;SSE;9;85%;10%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cool;61;37;Rain and drizzle;45;31;NW;5;78%;84%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, nice;70;52;Low clouds;64;53;ESE;7;71%;37%;1

Tehran, Iran;Nice with some sun;78;59;Cooler;68;57;SSE;6;43%;77%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;83;70;A t-storm in spots;81;69;NNW;7;54%;64%;5

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;86;54;Partly sunny;83;54;E;4;46%;3%;4

Tokyo, Japan;A little p.m. rain;69;60;A shower in the p.m.;70;59;NNE;7;70%;66%;1

Toronto, Canada;Spotty showers;56;38;Lots of sun, breezy;52;42;WSW;19;59%;68%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;82;69;Clouds and sun, nice;84;72;ESE;10;57%;4%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy;82;67;A t-storm in spots;79;66;ESE;6;75%;73%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;61;22;Mostly sunny, mild;56;23;ESE;6;53%;1%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, mild;64;48;Sunshine;69;50;NE;3;54%;0%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, nice;67;51;Sunny and pleasant;69;50;SE;8;54%;21%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;93;75;A stray thunderstorm;91;75;ENE;5;68%;88%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, mild;62;40;Sunny and mild;64;39;S;6;76%;0%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Lots of sun, mild;70;42;Sunny and mild;68;41;SSE;4;62%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;56;47;Mostly sunny;61;50;N;15;70%;1%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;A few showers;93;76;Partly sunny;92;76;WSW;5;72%;44%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;75;47;Sunny and pleasant;73;46;NE;3;43%;14%;4

